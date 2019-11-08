Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 1-6; Toronto 5-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 124.29 points per game. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contest

s.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down New Orleans 135-125 on Monday. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of SF Brandon Ingram, who had 40 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

On Wednesday, Toronto narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento Kings 124-120. Toronto can attribute much of their success to PF Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards along with five dimes.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 5-2 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 1-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 124.3 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.99

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against New Orleans.