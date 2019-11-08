Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 1-6; Toronto 5-2
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 124.29 points per game. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Brooklyn Nets took down New Orleans 135-125 on Monday. A silver lining for the Pelicans was the play of SF Brandon Ingram, who had 40 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
On Wednesday, Toronto narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Sacramento Kings 124-120. Toronto can attribute much of their success to PF Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards along with five dimes.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 5-2 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 1-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 124.3 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Toronto have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.70%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.99
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
Series History
Toronto have won eight out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Oct 22, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. New Orleans 122
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 12, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Toronto 110
- Nov 15, 2017 - Toronto 125 vs. New Orleans 116
- Nov 09, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. New Orleans 118
- Mar 08, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. New Orleans 87
- Jan 31, 2017 - Toronto 108 vs. New Orleans 106
- Mar 26, 2016 - Toronto 115 vs. New Orleans 91
- Nov 13, 2015 - Toronto 100 vs. New Orleans 81
