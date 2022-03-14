Through 3 Quarters

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to win this one, and they are just one quarter away from fulfilling that expectation. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Houston Rockets as the Pelicans lead 98-72.

Center Jonas Valanciunas has led the way so far for New Orleans, as he has 26 points along with six boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jaxson Hayes' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Houston has been led by shooting guard Jalen Green, who so far has 17 points and four assists.

This is the most points New Orleans has had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 17-50; New Orleans 27-40

What to Know

This Sunday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per matchup. Houston and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The Rockets might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Houston ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played this past Friday, losing 113-100. Houston was down 96-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of small forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has to be hurting after a devastating 142-120 defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday. Small forward Trey Murphy III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and nine rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for New Orleans

CJ McCollum: Out (Covid-19)

Brandon Ingram: Out (Hamstring)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston