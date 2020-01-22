Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New Orleans
Current Records: San Antonio 19-23; New Orleans 17-27
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
New Orleans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-116 on Monday. It was another big night for G Jrue Holiday, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, San Antonio escaped with a win against the Phoenix Suns by the margin of a single basket, 120-118. It was another big night for PG Derrick White, who had 25 points and seven assists.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
New Orleans is now 17-27 while San Antonio sits at 19-23. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.6 on average. The Spurs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 237
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 02, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114
- Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98
- Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 18, 2016 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 30, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New Orleans 92
- Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. New Orleans 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 97
- Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90
