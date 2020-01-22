Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Antonio 19-23; New Orleans 17-27

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

New Orleans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-116 on Monday. It was another big night for G Jrue Holiday, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Antonio escaped with a win against the Phoenix Suns by the margin of a single basket, 120-118. It was another big night for PG Derrick White, who had 25 points and seven assists.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

New Orleans is now 17-27 while San Antonio sits at 19-23. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.6 on average. The Spurs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 237

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.