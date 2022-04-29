Through 2 Quarters

The Phoenix Suns typically have all the answers at home, but the New Orleans Pelicans are posing a tough problem. The Pelicans are way out in front at halftime with a 58-48 lead over Phoenix.

Shooting guard CJ McCollum (13 points) and small forward Brandon Ingram (12 points) have been the top scorers for New Orleans. CJ McCollum does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Center Jonas Valanciunas is also in foul trouble with three.

The Suns have enjoyed the tag-team combination of center Deandre Ayton and point guard Chris Paul. The former has 12 points along with two rebounds, while the latter has ten points and two assists.

This is the first time Phoenix has been down going into the third quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 3-2; New Orleans 2-3

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Smoothie King Center. The Suns won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Phoenix is hoping for another win. They enjoyed a cozy 112-97 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges looked sharp as he had 31 points along with five rebounds and four blocks.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for New Orleans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Phoenix