Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Brooklyn 19-28, Philadelphia 30-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.16

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Nets are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, things could have been worse for Brooklyn, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 136-120 loss to the Suns. The Nets were down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the 76ers had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 127-124 victory over Utah on Thursday.

Tyrese Maxey was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 51 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Maxey has scored all season. Tobias Harris was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Brooklyn has been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-28 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 30-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets might still be hurting after the devastating 121-99 loss they got from the 76ers in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Can the Nets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.