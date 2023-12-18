Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Chicago 10-17, Philadelphia 18-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Chicago

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the 76ers' strategy against the Hornets on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Philadelphia blew Charlotte out of the water with a 135-82 final score. That looming 135-82 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the 76ers yet this season.

It was another big night for Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 15 rebounds. The match was his 11th in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 21 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost 118-116 to Miami on a last-minute shot From Jimmy Butler.

Despite their loss, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DeMar DeRozan, who scored 27 points along with five assists and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Patrick Williams was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Philadelphia is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Bulls when the teams last played back in March as the 76ers made off with a 116-91 win. With the 76ers ahead 76-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.