Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Indiana 6-3, Philadelphia 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pacers since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the 76ers sitting on seven straight wins and the Pacers on three.

Last Friday, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 114-106.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the 76ers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 16 rebounds.

Even though the Pacers have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Indiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 126-124 victory over Milwaukee. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

The Pacers' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 assists. Another player making a difference was Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 7-1 and Indiana to 6-3.

As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Philadelphia and Indiana are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 126 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.