Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-18, Philadelphia 17-27

How To Watch

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The 76ers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 231.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 109-97 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Philadelphia.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Maxey, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine assists. The contest was his tenth in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the 76ers was Guerschon Yabusele's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they won, the 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They're 2-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Lakers waltzed into their matchup on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They secured a 112-107 W over Charlotte.

Anthony Davis was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 42 points and 23 rebounds.

Philadelphia's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-27. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-18 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Philadelphia's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5-1 against the spread).

The 76ers came up short against the Lakers when the teams last played back in November of 2024, falling 116-106. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.