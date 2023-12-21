Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the 76ers and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 64-60, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The 76ers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Minnesota 20-5, Philadelphia 18-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will be home for the holidays to greet the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The 76ers unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 108-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The 76ers got off to an early lead (up 12 with 7:12 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The 76ers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 14 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey who scored 29 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. The match was Embiid's 12th in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves waltzed into their game Monday with two straight wins but they left with three. They snuck past Miami with a 112-108 victory. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Timberwolves were down 17 points with 9:10 left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who scored 32 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Philadelphia's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-8. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-5 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The 76ers just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in November, falling 112-99. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.