Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: New York 26-15, Philadelphia 15-23
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.
The 76ers are headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 118-102 to the Thunder.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Knicks last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 124-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Brunson, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Mikal Bridges, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points.
Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 15-23. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-15.
The 76ers came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, falling 111-99. Can the 76ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knicks as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 12, 2024 - New York 111 vs. Philadelphia 99
- May 02, 2024 - New York 118 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 30, 2024 - Philadelphia 112 vs. New York 106
- Apr 28, 2024 - New York 97 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Apr 25, 2024 - Philadelphia 125 vs. New York 114
- Apr 22, 2024 - New York 104 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Apr 20, 2024 - New York 111 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 12, 2024 - New York 106 vs. Philadelphia 79
- Mar 10, 2024 - Philadelphia 79 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2024 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 96