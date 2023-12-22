Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Toronto 11-16, Philadelphia 19-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.60

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, Toronto couldn't handle Denver and fell 113-104.

Despite the defeat, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Minnesota at home on Wednesday as they won 127-113. The success was a return to things as normal for the 76ers, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 108-104 upset defeat to the Bulls.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 51 points and 12 rebounds. The game was his 13th in a row with at least 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was another key contributor, scoring 35 points along with five assists.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-16 record this season. As for Philadelphia, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors ended up a good deal behind the 76ers when the teams last played back in November, losing 114-99. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 8.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.