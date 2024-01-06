Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Utah 16-20, Philadelphia 23-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: KJZZ-TV 14

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.90

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at Wells Fargo Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when you make 12 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against New York, falling 128-92. The 76ers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-55.

The 76ers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 27 points along with nine assists, and Joel Embiid who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. The game was Embiid's 16th in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Jazz's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 126-97 to Boston. Having soared to a lofty 154 points in the game before, the Jazz's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Philadelphia's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 23-11. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 16-20.

The 76ers barely slipped by the Jazz in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 118-117. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.