Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Suns look much better today on their home court. It's still anybody's game after two quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Nuggets 58-56. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 27 points.

The Suns entered the contest with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Nuggets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Denver 16-11, Phoenix 14-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $89.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will compete for holiday cheer at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. The Suns have the home-court advantage, but the Nuggets are expected to win by 2.5 points.

The Nuggets will head into Monday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 27-point they dealt the Suns on Monday. The Nuggets were the clear victor by a 117-90 margin over the Suns. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 21 point advantage.

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former went 12 for 17 en route to 32 points plus seven assists and the latter went 10 for 12 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The game was Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 34 assists in four consecutive matches.

Denver is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for Phoenix, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 14-14.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.