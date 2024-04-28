Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Phoenix 49-33

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 0, Minnesota 3

The Suns will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

While the experts predicted the Suns would be headed into the match after a victory, that's not how things played out against the Timberwolves on Friday. The game between the Suns and the Timberwolves wasn't particularly close, with the Suns falling 126-109. Phoenix was down 95-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 36 points and nine rebounds. Rudy Gobert was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds.

This is a must-win for the Suns as the Timberwolves are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Suns can force a Game 7 or if the Timberwolves leave them behind.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.