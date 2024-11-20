Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: New York 8-6, Phoenix 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Suns will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the New York Knicks at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns are staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Knicks will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Suns are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 109-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic on Monday.

Even though they lost, the Suns smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.4 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 13.6.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Knicks). They put the hurt on the Wizards with a sharp 134-106 victory on Monday. With New York ahead 73-54 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. That's the most assists Brunson has posted since back in April.

Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for New York, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6.

The Suns lost to the Knicks at home by a decisive 139-122 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Brunson, who shot 9-for-9 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 50 points and nine assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Suns be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New York is a 5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.