3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Suns look much better today on their home court. They are way out in front with a 90-66 lead over the 76ers.

The Suns came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Philadelphia 38-30, Phoenix 39-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. The Suns took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the 76ers and the Heat played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 206-point over/under. Philadelphia walked away with a 98-91 victory over the Heat.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the 76ers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten assists. Maxey has been hot recently, having posted 30 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Kelly Oubre Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Suns last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 140-129 to Milwaukee. The Suns found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bradley Beal, who scored 28 points along with seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Grayson Allen, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 8 assists.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 38-30. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 39-29.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Philadelphia is playing as the underdog, but their 9-16 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.