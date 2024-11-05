1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Suns and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Suns are up 28-26 over the 76ers.

The Suns entered the game having won four straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the 76ers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-4, Phoenix 5-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Suns are 8-2 against the 76ers since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Phoenix Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:15 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Suns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The 76ers are hoping to do what the Trail Blazers couldn't on Saturday: put an end to the Suns' winning streak, which now stands at four games. The Suns secured a 103-97 W over the Trail Blazers. The 103-point effort marked Phoenix's lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Devin Booker continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Suns were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers only posted 17.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the 76ers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 124-107 fall against the Grizzlies. Philadelphia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Phoenix's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers in their previous meeting back in March, winning 115-102. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the 76ers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.