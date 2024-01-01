Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Portland 9-22, Phoenix 17-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Suns. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Suns entered their tilt with the Magic with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Phoenix secured a 112-107 W over Orlando on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Bradley Beal was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They managed a 134-128 victory over San Antonio. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, as the Trail Blazers' was.

The Trail Blazers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jabari Walker out in front who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Walker has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 27 points along with seven assists.

Phoenix's win bumped their record up to 17-15. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to 9-22.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 109.4 points per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Suns came up short against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 109-104. Will the Suns have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.