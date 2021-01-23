Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Detroit
Current Records: Philadelphia 11-5; Detroit 3-12
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Detroit now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Pistons were just a bucket short of a win on Friday and fell 103-102 to the Houston Rockets. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Detroit had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 18 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Philadelphia and the Boston Celtics on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sixers wrapped it up with a 122-110 victory at home. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds.
Detroit is now 3-12 while the Sixers sit at 11-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pistons have only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Detroit, the 76ers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Sixers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.
