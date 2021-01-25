Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Detroit
Current Records: Philadelphia 12-5; Detroit 3-13
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. The 76ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.
Philadelphia is hoping for another win. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 114-110 win over Detroit this past Saturday. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 boards, and point guard Ben Simmons, who had 20 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
The 76ers are now 12-5 while the Pistons sit at 3-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
- Jan 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 110
- Mar 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Detroit 109
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95