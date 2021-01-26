Through 1 Quarter

The Detroit Pistons were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. They are in control with a 34-23 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shooting guard Delon Wright has led the way so far for the Pistons, as he has seven points and three assists in addition to three boards and one block. Power forward Tobias Harris has done his best for Philadelphia, currently boasting 12 points (52% of their total) along with two rebounds.

Detroit's lead doesn't mean much since they have only won 25% games in which they are up at the end of the first quarter. In fact, this is -- oddly enough -- worse than their overall win percentage of 19%. We'll see how things play out.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Detroit

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-5; Detroit 3-13

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Detroit Pistons. The 76ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to right the ship.

Philadelphia is hoping for another win. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 114-110 win over Detroit this past Saturday. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 boards, and point guard Ben Simmons, who had 20 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The 76ers are now 12-5 while the Pistons sit at 3-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has only been able to knock down 42.50% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Detroit.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.