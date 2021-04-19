Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Detroit
Current Records: Cleveland 20-36; Detroit 17-40
What to Know
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Cleveland came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 106-96. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers got a solid performance out of point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 121-100 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of center Isaiah Stewart, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Cleveland is now 20-36 while the Pistons sit at 17-40. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Cleveland 122 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 26, 2020 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 119
- Jan 27, 2020 - Cleveland 115 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 09, 2020 - Cleveland 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Jan 07, 2020 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 03, 2019 - Detroit 127 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
- Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
- Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
- Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
- Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
- Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
- Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
- Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99