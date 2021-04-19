Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland 20-36; Detroit 17-40

What to Know

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cleveland came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 106-96. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers got a solid performance out of point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 121-100 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of center Isaiah Stewart, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Cleveland is now 20-36 while the Pistons sit at 17-40. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.