Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland 12-34; Detroit 17-30

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Cleveland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Detroit better be ready for a challenge.

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played on Saturday, losing 118-106. One thing holding the Cavaliers back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 121-111. Detroit lost to Brooklyn 121-111. The Pistons got a solid performance out of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 27 points and six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The Cavaliers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Pistons are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Cavaliers are now 12-34 while the Pistons sit at 17-30. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.90%, which places them 29th in the league. The Pistons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.40%, which places them 26th in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.