Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Detroit
Current Records: Cleveland 12-34; Detroit 17-30
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Detroit Pistons will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Cleveland's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Detroit better be ready for a challenge.
The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Chicago Bulls when they played on Saturday, losing 118-106. One thing holding the Cavaliers back was the mediocre play of point guard Darius Garland, who did not have his best game; he finished with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 121-111. Detroit lost to Brooklyn 121-111. The Pistons got a solid performance out of point guard Derrick Rose, who had 27 points and six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
The Cavaliers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Pistons are favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The Cavaliers are now 12-34 while the Pistons sit at 17-30. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.90%, which places them 29th in the league. The Pistons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.40%, which places them 26th in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.
- Jan 09, 2020 - Cleveland 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Jan 07, 2020 - Detroit 115 vs. Cleveland 113
- Dec 03, 2019 - Detroit 127 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 18, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Detroit 119
- Mar 02, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Cleveland 93
- Nov 19, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Cleveland 102
- Oct 25, 2018 - Detroit 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Detroit 90
- Jan 30, 2018 - Detroit 125 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 28, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Detroit 88
- Mar 14, 2017 - Cleveland 128 vs. Detroit 96
- Mar 09, 2017 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Cleveland 90
- Nov 18, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Apr 24, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Detroit 98
- Apr 22, 2016 - Cleveland 101 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 20, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. Detroit 90
- Apr 17, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 13, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 22, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Cleveland 88
- Jan 29, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 17, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Cleveland 99
