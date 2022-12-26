Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Detroit

Current Records: Los Angeles 19-15; Detroit 8-27

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2019. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.34 points per game.

The Pistons' and the Atlanta Hawks' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Detroit was thoroughly outmatched 70-42 in the second half. Detroit got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Atlanta an easy 130-105 victory. Point guard Killian Hayes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 119-114 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the defeat, the Clippers got a solid performance out of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points and five assists.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Detroit is now 8-27 while Los Angeles sits at 19-15. Detroit is 6-20 after losses this year, Los Angeles 8-6.

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Detroit.