Watch Pistons vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Atlanta 29-53
What to Know
Atlanta will face off against Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Coming off of an uninspired 29-53 last-season record, Atlanta has set their aspirations higher this season. Detroit finished 41-41 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.30% from the floor, which was the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Detroit could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94
