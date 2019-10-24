Watch Pistons vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Atlanta 29-53

What to Know

Atlanta will face off against Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Coming off of an uninspired 29-53 last-season record, Atlanta has set their aspirations higher this season. Detroit finished 41-41 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.30% from the floor, which was the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Detroit could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.