Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Detroit
Current Records: Charlotte 31-33; Detroit 19-46
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons are 5-15 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Pistons are getting right back to it as they host Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET May 4 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Detroit came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 119-112. Small forward Sekou Doumbouya wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Doumbouya played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Miami Heat on Sunday, falling 121-111. Charlotte was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward P.J. Washington, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Detroit is now 19-46 while the Hornets sit at 31-33. Two stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Charlotte comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.
- May 01, 2021 - Charlotte 107 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 11, 2021 - Charlotte 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 10, 2020 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 76
- Nov 29, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 27, 2019 - Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 15, 2019 - Charlotte 109 vs. Detroit 106
- Apr 07, 2019 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 21, 2018 - Charlotte 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Dec 12, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 11, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 25, 2018 - Charlotte 114 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 15, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 23, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Detroit 115 vs. Charlotte 114
- Dec 07, 2016 - Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 77
- Nov 29, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 25, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 11, 2016 - Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Dec 07, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 84