Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Detroit

Current Records: Charlotte 31-33; Detroit 19-46

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 5-15 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Pistons are getting right back to it as they host Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET May 4 at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Detroit came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 119-112. Small forward Sekou Doumbouya wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Doumbouya played for 30 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Miami Heat on Sunday, falling 121-111. Charlotte was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward P.J. Washington, who had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Detroit is now 19-46 while the Hornets sit at 31-33. Two stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 20.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Charlotte comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Detroit in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Detroit.