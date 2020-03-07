Watch Pistons vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Detroit
Current Records: Utah 40-22; Detroit 20-43
What to Know
The Utah Jazz are 7-2 against the Detroit Pistons since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Jazz might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Detroit at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Utah has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Pistons are surely hoping to exploit.
Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boston Celtics on Friday, but they still walked away with a 99-94 win. The team accrued 62 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Utah can attribute much of their success to point guard Mike Conley, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, falling 114-107. The Pistons got a solid performance out of power forward Christian Wood, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 29 points and nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 29-30-3 against the spread.
The Jazz are now 40-22 while Detroit sits at 20-43. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.50% on the season. Less enviably, Detroit has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Detroit squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.56
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Utah 104 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 14, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 05, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 105
- Mar 13, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 79
- Jan 24, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 15, 2017 - Utah 97 vs. Detroit 83
- Jan 13, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Detroit 77
- Jan 25, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Utah 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - Detroit 92 vs. Utah 87
