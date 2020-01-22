Watch Pistons vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Detroit
Current Records: Sacramento 15-28; Detroit 16-28
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sacramento staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The Kings fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Miami Heat on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-113. Sacramento lost to Miami 118-113. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Nemanja Bjelica, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and G Buddy Hield, who had 20 points and seven assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 106-100 to the Washington Wizards. PG Derrick Rose (21 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
The Kings got away with a 103-101 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Sacramento 103 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 10, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 19, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 04, 2017 - Detroit 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Jan 23, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 10, 2017 - Sacramento 100 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 18, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Nov 11, 2015 - Sacramento 101 vs. Detroit 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
James partners to give teens free bikes
James is in town to face the Knicks on Wednesday
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets