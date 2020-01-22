Watch Pistons vs. Kings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Detroit

Current Records: Sacramento 15-28; Detroit 16-28

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Sacramento staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Kings fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Miami Heat on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 118-113. Sacramento's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PF Nemanja Bjelica, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and G Buddy Hield, who had 20 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 106-100 to the Washington Wizards. PG Derrick Rose (21 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

The Kings got away with a 103-101 win when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pistons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Sacramento have won five out of their last eight games against Detroit.