Who's Playing
New York @ Detroit
Current Records: New York 9-11; Detroit 5-17
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Knicks and are hoping to record their first win since April 10 of 2019. Detroit will play host again and welcome New York to Little Caesars Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Pistons came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, falling 102-94. Power forward Marvin Bagley III (19 points) and point guard Alec Burks (17 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.
Meanwhile, New York was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 127-123 to the Memphis Grizzlies. This is New York's third heartbreak in a row against Memphis following a 115-112 loss in October. Despite the defeat, the Knicks got a solid performance out of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds. The contest made it Brunson's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 11-10-1 against the spread.
Detroit is now 5-17 while New York sits at 9-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Detroit is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23 on average. The Knicks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
