Who's Playing

New York @ Detroit

Current Records: New York 24-25; Detroit 14-34

What to Know

The New York Knicks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET April 3 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be strutting in after a win while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between New York and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 99-86 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett wasn't much of a difference maker for New York; Barrett finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the Washington Wizards on Thursday as they made off with a 120-91 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-44. Among those leading the charge for the Pistons was shooting guard Josh Jackson, who had 31 points. Jackson's performance made up for a slower game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Jackson's points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York is now 24-25 while the Pistons sit at 14-34. A couple stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, Detroit has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won 11 out of their last 19 games against New York.