Watch Pistons vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Indiana 14-7

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to the Detroit Pistons' court at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Indiana doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, winning 107-100.

Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 127-103 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. C Andre Drummond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Pacers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Indiana's win lifted them to 14-7 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 8-14. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.85

Odds

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 3-point favorite.

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.