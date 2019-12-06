Watch Pistons vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Indiana 14-7
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head to the Detroit Pistons' court at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Indiana doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, winning 107-100.
Meanwhile, Detroit has to be hurting after a devastating 127-103 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. C Andre Drummond put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Drummond has had at least 14 rebounds.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Pacers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Indiana's win lifted them to 14-7 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 8-14. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.85
Odds
The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pistons as a 3-point favorite.
Series History
Indiana have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Detroit.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 106
- Oct 28, 2019 - Detroit 96 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
