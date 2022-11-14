Who's Playing

Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 7-7; Detroit 3-11

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Detroit Pistons and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2020. The Raptors will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Indiana Pacers when they played this past Saturday, losing 118-104. Toronto was up 65-52 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Small forward OG Anunoby put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday, falling 117-108. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (28 points) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (26 points) were the top scorers for Detroit. Jaden Ivey's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Knicks this past Friday. Ivey's points were the most he has had all season.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Raptors are now 7-7 while the Pistons sit at 3-11. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroits have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.