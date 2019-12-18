Watch Pistons vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pistons vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Detroit
Current Records: Toronto 18-8; Detroit 11-16
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 133-119 to the Washington Wizards. G Langston Galloway had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, everything went Toronto's way against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as they made off with a 133-113 win. Toronto can attribute much of their success to SG Norman Powell, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards.
The Pistons aren't expected to pull this one out (the Raptors are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Detroit against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.
The last time the two teams met in October, Detroit lost to Toronto by a decisive 125-113 margin. Maybe the Pistons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Detroit 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Detroit 110 vs. Toronto 107
- Mar 03, 2019 - Detroit 112 vs. Toronto 107
- Nov 14, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 09, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Detroit 98
- Mar 07, 2018 - Toronto 121 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 26, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Detroit 94
- Jan 17, 2018 - Toronto 96 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 05, 2017 - Toronto 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Mar 17, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Detroit 75
- Feb 12, 2017 - Detroit 102 vs. Toronto 101
- Oct 26, 2016 - Toronto 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 28, 2016 - Detroit 114 vs. Toronto 101
- Feb 08, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Detroit 89
- Jan 30, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Detroit 107
