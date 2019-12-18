Watch Pistons vs. Raptors: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Detroit

Current Records: Toronto 18-8; Detroit 11-16

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Detroit received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 133-119 to the Washington Wizards. G Langston Galloway had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went Toronto's way against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as they made off with a 133-113 win. Toronto can attribute much of their success to SG Norman Powell, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Pistons aren't expected to pull this one out (the Raptors are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on Detroit against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them, either, since the team is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

The last time the two teams met in October, Detroit lost to Toronto by a decisive 125-113 margin. Maybe the Pistons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.99

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.