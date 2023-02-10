Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Detroit

Current Records: San Antonio 14-41; Detroit 14-42

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 112-98 to the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Detroit on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 113-85 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by center Jalen Duren, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 122.44 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Pistons are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.