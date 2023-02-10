Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Detroit
Current Records: San Antonio 14-41; Detroit 14-42
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Spurs for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 112-98 to the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Detroit on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 113-85 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by center Jalen Duren, who had 14 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past nine games, so buyers beware.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 122.44 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Pistons are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Jan 06, 2023 - San Antonio 121 vs. Detroit 109
- Jan 01, 2022 - Detroit 117 vs. San Antonio 116
- Dec 26, 2021 - San Antonio 144 vs. Detroit 109
- Apr 22, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Detroit 91
- Mar 15, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 28, 2019 - San Antonio 136 vs. Detroit 109
- Dec 01, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. San Antonio 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99