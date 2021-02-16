Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Detroit

Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Detroit 8-19

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are 2-8 against the San Antonio Spurs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Pistons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on San Antonio at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Little Caesars Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Detroit strolled past the New Orleans Pelicans with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 123-112. Detroit can attribute much of their success to center Mason Plumlee, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten dimes, and ten rebounds, and shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to seven boards. That's Plumlee's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Sunday as they won 122-110. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. San Antonio relied on the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with six assists, and point guard Derrick White, who had 25 points.

The Pistons are now 8-19 while the Spurs sit at 16-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit enters the matchup with 21.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But San Antonio comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.2. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Detroit.