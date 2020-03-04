Watch Pistons vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pistons vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Detroit
Current Records: Oklahoma City 37-24; Detroit 20-42
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after a few days off. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against Oklahoma City since Nov. 24 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 106-100 to the Sacramento Kings. Detroit was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Christian Wood (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, OKC ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Tuesday, losing 109-94. Oklahoma City was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for them was point guard Dennis Schroder (24 points).
The Pistons aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Detroit is now 20-42 while OKC sits at 37-24. Detroit is 16-25 after losses this season, OKC 14-9.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Feb 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Detroit 83
- Jan 27, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Detroit 108
- Nov 24, 2017 - Detroit 99 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Nov 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Detroit 88
- Nov 14, 2016 - Detroit 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 29, 2016 - Detroit 88 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Nov 27, 2015 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Detroit 87
