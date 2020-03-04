Watch Pistons vs. Thunder: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Detroit

Current Records: Oklahoma City 37-24; Detroit 20-42

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Detroit Pistons are heading back home. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after a few days off. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against Oklahoma City since Nov. 24 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 106-100 to the Sacramento Kings. Detroit was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Christian Wood (20 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, OKC ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Tuesday, losing 109-94. Oklahoma City was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for them was point guard Dennis Schroder (24 points).

The Pistons aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit is now 20-42 while OKC sits at 37-24. Detroit is 16-25 after losses this season, OKC 14-9.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Detroit.