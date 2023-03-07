Who's Playing
Washington @ Detroit
Current Records: Washington 30-34; Detroit 15-50
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Washington at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Little Caesars Arena. Allowing an average of 118.97 points per game, the Pistons have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 110-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward Isaiah Livers (17 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points along with nine rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Washington have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.
- Oct 25, 2022 - Washington 120 vs. Detroit 99
- Mar 25, 2022 - Washington 100 vs. Detroit 97
- Mar 01, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 14, 2022 - Washington 103 vs. Detroit 94
- Dec 08, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Detroit 116
- Apr 17, 2021 - Washington 121 vs. Detroit 100
- Apr 01, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 27, 2021 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 20, 2020 - Washington 106 vs. Detroit 100
- Dec 26, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. Washington 102
- Dec 16, 2019 - Washington 133 vs. Detroit 119
- Nov 04, 2019 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 99
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95