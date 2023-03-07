Who's Playing

Washington @ Detroit

Current Records: Washington 30-34; Detroit 15-50

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Washington Wizards since April 1 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Detroit is getting right back to it as they host Washington at 7 p.m. ET March 7 at Little Caesars Arena. Allowing an average of 118.97 points per game, the Pistons have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 110-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward Isaiah Livers (17 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points along with nine rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.