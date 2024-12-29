3rd Quarter Report

The Trail Blazers are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. Sitting on a score of 102-92, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Trail Blazers came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Dallas 20-11, Portland 10-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KATU 2.2 ABC

KATU 2.2 ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Mavericks are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since November of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Mavericks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Mavericks are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 98-89 win over the Suns on Friday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Trail Blazers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They skirted by the Jazz 122-120 on Thursday thanks to a clutch fade away jump shot from Scoot Henderson with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:21 mark of the third quarter, when Portland was facing a 70-55 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Trail Blazers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Deni Avdija, who went 9 for 13 en route to 27 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance also gave Avdija a new career-high in field goal percentage (69.2%). Another player making a difference was Shaedon Sharpe, who went 11 for 18 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 19 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for Portland, their win bumped their record up to 10-20.

Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup on Monday, as the Mavericks made off with a 132-108 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.