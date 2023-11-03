Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Memphis 0-5, Portland 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Grizzlies stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Grizzlies found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 133-109 punch to the gut against Utah. The Grizzlies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 79-46.

Meanwhile, Portland was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit on Wednesday, taking the game 110-101. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Trail Blazers.

Among those leading the charge was Shaedon Sharpe, who earned 29 points along with 7 rebounds.

As for their next game, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in April, winning 119-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Memphis is a 3-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

Series History

Portland and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.