What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 139-122 bruising from Los Angeles.

The Pelicans' defeat came about despite a quality game from Zion Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Pistons on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 128-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons. The Trail Blazers' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jerami Grant, who scored 49 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Anfernee Simons was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with five assists.

New Orleans' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 30-22. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-36.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44.2% of their shots this season. Given the Pelicans' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pelicans took their victory against the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 124-90. With the Pelicans ahead 58-35 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.