Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-15, Portland 13-33

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.20

What to Know

The 76ers and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-105 to Denver.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Paul Reed, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against Chicago on Sunday and fell 104-96. The Trail Blazers have not had much luck with the Bulls recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Like the 76ers, the Trail Blazers lost despite seeing results from several players. Deandre Ayton led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ayton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 29-15. As for Portland, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-33 record this season.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.5 points per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.8 points per game. The only thing between the 76ers and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in October of 2023 as the 76ers made off with a 126-98 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.