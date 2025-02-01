Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Phoenix 25-22, Portland 18-29

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Trail Blazers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 212.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Magic on Thursday as the Trail Blazers made off with a 119-90 win. That looming 119-90 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Portland yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Trail Blazers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Deandre Ayton, who went 10 for 12 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. What's more, Ayton also posted a 83.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Suns' strategy against the Warriors on Friday. The Suns were the clear victor by a 130-105 margin over the Warriors. The oddsmakers were on Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Devin Booker was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the Suns struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Warriors pulled down 14.

Portland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-29 record this season. As for Phoenix, their victory bumped their record up to 25-22.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Suns when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 116-109. Will the Trail Blazers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.