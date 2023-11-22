Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Utah 4-10, Portland 3-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $13.52

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Jazz and eight for the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. Their painful 131-99 loss to Los Angeles might stick with them for a while. The Jazz have not had much luck with the Lakers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against Phoenix on Tuesday and fell 120-107.

The Trail Blazers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jerami Grant, who scored 26 points along with 6 assists, and Deandre Ayton who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Shaedon Sharpe's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Utah bumped their record down to 4-10 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.4 points per game. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-11.

Not only did the Trail Blazers and the Jazz lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the Jazz are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Portland's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-9 against the spread).

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.