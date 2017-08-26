WATCH: Rajon Rondo pulls off fancy alley-oop to Eric Bledsoe at UK alumni game

The college basketball season is still a few months away, but the University of Kentucky's Rupp Arena was packed on Friday night, as a number of NBA stars returned to Lexington for the school's annual Alumni Game.

Karl-Anthony Towns and DeMarcus Cousins were there, and so too were retired players like Antoine Walker and Rex Chapman. But it was Rajon Rondo and Eric Bledsoe who stole the show, as they combined for an incredible alley-oop.

Driving down the lane, with Bledsoe trailing behind him, Rondo rose into the air with the ball in both hands above his head, then bounced the ball off his noggin right into the path of Bledsoe, who threw down the one-handed oop.

Rondo going off the dome to Bledsoe.

DeMarcus Cousins couldn't believe it.

Boogie couldn't believe Rondo's fancy alley-oop.

Even for a glorified pickup game, this was still pretty sweet.

Also, shoutout to whoever made this video for setting it to Kanye West's "Homecoming," that was a nice touch.

