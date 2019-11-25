Watch Raptors vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Toronto 11-4; Philadelphia 11-5
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Philadelphia took their matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday by a conclusive 113-86 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-35.
Meanwhile, Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the Atlanta Hawks, sneaking past 119-116. Toronto PF Pascal Siakam looked sharp as he had 34 points.
When the two teams last met in May, the 76ers and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but the 76ers came up empty-handed with a 92-90 defeat. The loss knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Toronto with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Philadelphia.
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103
