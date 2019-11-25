Watch Raptors vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Toronto 11-4; Philadelphia 11-5

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Philadelphia and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Philadelphia took their matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday by a conclusive 113-86 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-35.

Meanwhile, Toronto came out on top in a nail-biter against the Atlanta Hawks, sneaking past 119-116. Toronto PF Pascal Siakam looked sharp as he had 34 points.

When the two teams last met in May, the 76ers and Toronto were neck-and-neck, but the 76ers came up empty-handed with a 92-90 defeat. The loss knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Toronto with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Philadelphia.