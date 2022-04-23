Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-0; Toronto 0-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 2 p.m. ET April 23 at Scotiabank Arena. The 76ers should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to regain their footing.

Philadelphia is hoping for another victory. They won 104-101 over Toronto in overtime. Center Joel Embiid was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, posting a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The 76ers' victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Raptors' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6. But Toronto enters the game with 8.99 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $150.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 37 games against Philadelphia.

Apr 20, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Toronto 101

Apr 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 97

Apr 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Toronto 111

Apr 07, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 114

Mar 20, 2022 - Toronto 93 vs. Philadelphia 88

Dec 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 109

Nov 11, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Philadelphia 109

Feb 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Toronto 102

Feb 21, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 103

Dec 29, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Toronto 93

Aug 12, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 121

Jan 22, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Philadelphia 95

Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104

Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96

May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90

May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101

May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89

May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96

May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95

Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89

Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95

Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107

Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101

Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102

Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112

Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111

Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86

Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109

Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94

Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89

Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114

Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95

Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98

Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95

Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76

Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103

Injury Report for Toronto

Scottie Barnes: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Philadelphia