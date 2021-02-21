Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Toronto
Current Records: Philadelphia 20-10; Toronto 15-15
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The 76ers and the Toronto Raptors will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Amalie Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday. Philadelphia bagged a 112-105 victory. Center Joel Embiid took over for Philadelphia, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and five assists along with 17 boards and four blocks. The contest made it Embiid's fourth in a row with at least 31 points. Embiid's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for the Raptors was shooting guard Norman Powell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and six rebounds.
Their wins bumped the 76ers to 20-10 and Toronto to 15-15. Embiid will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 50 points and 17 boards in addition to five dimes this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Toronto's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Toronto have won 20 out of their last 28 games against Philadelphia.
