Watch Raptors vs. 76ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Toronto

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-16; Toronto 29-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. Toronto and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-117 on Monday. G Norman Powell (27 points) was the top scorer for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. PG Ben Simmons went supernova for Philadelphia as he dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 12 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Simmons now has four triple-doubles this year.

Toronto is now 29-14 while Philadelphia sits at 29-16. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them second in the league. As for the 76ers, they enter the contest with only 105 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.