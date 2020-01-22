Watch Raptors vs. 76ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Raptors vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Toronto
Current Records: Philadelphia 29-16; Toronto 29-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. Toronto and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their four-game winning streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-117 on Monday. G Norman Powell (27 points) was the top scorer for the Raptors.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. PG Ben Simmons went supernova for Philadelphia as he dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 12 dimes, and 12 rebounds. Simmons now has four triple-doubles this year.
Toronto is now 29-14 while Philadelphia sits at 29-16. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them second in the league. As for the 76ers, they enter the contest with only 105 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.95
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Zion Williamson debut: 5 things to watch
Williamson will suit up against the Spurs on Wednesday night with the Pelicans having won 10...
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets