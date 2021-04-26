Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Toronto

Current Records: Cleveland 21-39; Toronto 25-35

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET April 26 at Amalie Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Cleveland came up short against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, falling 119-110. The losing side was boosted by center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, the contest between Toronto and the New York Knicks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 120-103 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cleveland suffered a grim 135-115 defeat to Toronto in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Raptors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Toronto.