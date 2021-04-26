Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Toronto
Current Records: Cleveland 21-39; Toronto 25-35
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET April 26 at Amalie Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Cleveland came up short against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, falling 119-110. The losing side was boosted by center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, the contest between Toronto and the New York Knicks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 120-103 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-10 shooting.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Cleveland suffered a grim 135-115 defeat to Toronto in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Cavaliers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 33 games against Toronto.
- Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 21, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Jan 30, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 31, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 16, 2019 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 113
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99