Who's Playing

Memphis @ Toronto

Current Records: Memphis 20-13; Toronto 15-19

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Memphis falling 125-108. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Raptors must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 124-113 margin. The losing side was boosted by power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 36 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Memphis is now 20-13 while the Raptors sit at 15-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.03

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 13 games against Memphis.