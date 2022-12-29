Who's Playing
Memphis @ Toronto
Current Records: Memphis 20-13; Toronto 15-19
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors will round out the year against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between the Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Memphis falling 125-108. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it looks like the Raptors must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 124-113 margin. The losing side was boosted by power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 36 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.
Memphis is now 20-13 while the Raptors sit at 15-19. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.90%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $103.03
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 13 games against Memphis.
- Nov 30, 2021 - Memphis 98 vs. Toronto 91
- Nov 24, 2021 - Toronto 126 vs. Memphis 113
- May 08, 2021 - Memphis 109 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 08, 2021 - Toronto 128 vs. Memphis 113
- Aug 09, 2020 - Toronto 108 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 19, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Memphis 90
- Nov 27, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 04, 2018 - Toronto 101 vs. Memphis 86
- Dec 08, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 25, 2017 - Memphis 101 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 30, 2016 - Toronto 120 vs. Memphis 105
- Apr 01, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 21, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Memphis 85